North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 738.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

