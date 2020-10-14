North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in K12 were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in K12 by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in K12 by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in K12 during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in K12 by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRN opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

