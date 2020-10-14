North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 10,901 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NYSE RTX opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

