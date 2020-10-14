North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 311 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $166.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

