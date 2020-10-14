North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.31% of Boot Barn worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $956.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

