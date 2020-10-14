North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.29% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

