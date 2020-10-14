North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.61. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

