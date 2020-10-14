North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

NYSE UNP opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

