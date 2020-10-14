North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.33% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 631.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $120.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

