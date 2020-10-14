North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 2.31% of Eastern worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eastern by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eastern by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eastern by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.11. Eastern Co has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.