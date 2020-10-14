North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

