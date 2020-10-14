North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.83 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 240,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

