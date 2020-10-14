North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.