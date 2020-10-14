North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.