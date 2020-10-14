North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 103,425 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 7.79% of Crown Crafts worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

CRWS stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

