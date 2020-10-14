North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 30,110 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $220,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

