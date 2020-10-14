North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 675 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.51% of Miller Industries worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 304.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85,140 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 46.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 150,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 30,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth about $687,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

NYSE MLR opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.