North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.65. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $208.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

