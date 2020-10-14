North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.34% of Compass Diversified worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 32.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 287,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 84.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CODI opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $354,889.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,631 shares of company stock worth $935,976 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

