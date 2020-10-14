North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.