North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.75.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.