North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 20,422 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Collectors Universe by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

CLCT opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.18 million, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.55. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

