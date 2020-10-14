North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 3,691 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

