North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 38 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $384.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

