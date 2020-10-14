North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.19% of Alamo Group worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Alamo Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alamo Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

ALG opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,504. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

