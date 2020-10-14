Northrop Grumman (NOC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC):

10/13/2020 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $390.00.

10/6/2020 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $391.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $334.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman has developed into one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors in terms of revenues, with a major platform-centric focus. As a major U.S. defense contractor, it enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. The favorable amendments included in the fiscal 2021 defense budget proposal are expected to boost defense primes like Northrop's top line. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. Unforeseen accidents while producing products such as explosive and flammable materials might push up costs.”

9/8/2020 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $312.60 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.74 and a 200-day moving average of $325.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Northrop Grumman Co alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.