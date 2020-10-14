Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $24.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $24,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,402,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,875. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

