Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

CVX traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 300,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

