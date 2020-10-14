NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NortonLifeLock’s near-term results are likely to continue benefiting from rise in demand for cybersecurity-related products due to continuously increasing global hacking events. Moreover, the recent divestments of the enterprise business to Broadcom and the ID analytics business to LexisNexis will help the company focus better on the consumer business. Moreover, NortonLifeLock’s cost-control measures would help it to enhance margins. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, large one-time payments for divestiture-related tax amounts dented the company’s cash flow. It is also hurt by changing customer spending behavior and execution risks. Moreover, intense competition is a headwind. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet is a major concern. Management continues to expect low-single-digit bookings growth.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.30 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

