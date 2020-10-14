Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.00. Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 2,118 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

