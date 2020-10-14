Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.51-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.42 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.