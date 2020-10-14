Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.50

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.50 and last traded at $134.57, with a volume of 1352075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,972 shares of company stock worth $17,178,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novocure by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novocure by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,772,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Novocure by 42.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

