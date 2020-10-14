NRG Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,907 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,268% compared to the average volume of 116 put options.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.94. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 95,019 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $122,766,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 55.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

