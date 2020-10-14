NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

Shares of NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

