NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $159.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Shares of NXPI opened at $136.84 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,954.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

