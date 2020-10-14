NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

NXPI opened at $136.84 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,954.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

