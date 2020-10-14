Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCDGF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays cut Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

