Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:OSEC)

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of OSEC stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Octopus Aim VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.09.
About Octopus Aim VCT 2
