Old North State Trust LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $72.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.