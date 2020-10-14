Old North State Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

EFA stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

