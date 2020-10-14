Old North State Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

