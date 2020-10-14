Old North State Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 436 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

