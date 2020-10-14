Old North State Trust LLC Buys New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

