Old North State Trust LLC Buys New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,963 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ford Motor by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,953,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 716,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 111.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

