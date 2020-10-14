Old North State Trust LLC Buys New Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,751,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,308,000 after purchasing an additional 558,322 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,684,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Shares of BP opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

