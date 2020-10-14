Old North State Trust LLC Buys New Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,093,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,255,000 after acquiring an additional 116,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

NYSE CCI opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.