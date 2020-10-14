Old North State Trust LLC Buys Shares of 1,442 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,856,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.