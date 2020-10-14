Old North State Trust LLC Buys Shares of 571 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.6% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 350.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

