Old North State Trust LLC Buys Shares of 614 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,820.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 188,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 178,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 232,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

