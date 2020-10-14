Old North State Trust LLC Buys Shares of 632 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 632 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.56 and a 200-day moving average of $232.50. The company has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

